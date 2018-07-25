YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — Kroger is holding a hiring event on Friday, July 27 for their new Grafton store.

The event will be at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 180 Regal Way in Newport News from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The new store will be soon opening at 6500-C George Washington Memorial Highway.

About 60 positions are available in all areas of the store. The positions are primarily part-time hourly roles, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

“We are excited about welcoming new associates to Kroger and we are interested in speaking with anyone that wants to join our team,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.”

The hiring event is open to the public, but Kroger mid-Atlantic encourages former Farm Fresh employees to attend.

Anyone interested in a position should apply online. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

