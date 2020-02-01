PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police spent hours investigating an early morning shooting on Lake Forest Court on Thursday.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10 block of Lake Forest Court.

Investigators said someone shot a man in the upper body. The victim's injuries are serious. Medics rushed him to the hospital.

Right now there's no suspect information.

13News Now will keep you updated on this developing story.

