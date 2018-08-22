STILLWATER, Minn. – Dan and Lindsay Hintze had drilled their children on what to do in case of a fire.

On Monday, when a fire happened for real, it also didn’t hurt to have a helping hand.

“I did what needed to be done,” said Josh Thron, owner of the aptly named A Helping Hand Yard Maintenance company.

Lindsay was running errands when her 13-year-old daughter Ella ran to Thron for help as he cut the grass at a rental property next door.

Thron ran to the opposite side of the Hintze’s home. “You could see flames shooting out the side of the windows,” he said.

Worse still, by then Ella had told Thron her brother and sister were still inside.

Zach Murtley – who works for Josh – went in through the front door, while Thron ran to the back.

“I just reached for the door and then the black cloud of smoke came out and the heat,” Thron said.

Nearly blinded, Thron had barely stepped into house when he spotted 6-year-old Lorelai.

“She was right there in front of me in the smoke, but I could barely see her,” Thron said. “So, I picked her up and got her out of the house, and the little boy was right behind me.”

The Hintzes’ son, 14-year-old Collin, was now out safely too – everyone accounted for.

“They did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Lindsay Hintze said of her children. “The instructions were, ‘Ella you go get an adult to help you, and Collin you go get Lorelai.’”

Not that the Hitnzes don’t appreciate that helping hand.

“I was so thankful that we had someone close by that they could just act and be there,” Lindsay Hintze said.

Thone, meantime, shakes off any suggestion of heroics. “I think most people would have done the same thing,” he said.

The Hintzes say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The family is living in a hotel until arrangements can be made for a rental home.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the them.

