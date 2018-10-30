CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A high school student is suing school officials over a summer soccer practice after which, he says, he suffered heat stroke.

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the Monticello High School student was a sophomore when he says he nearly died after a two-hour soccer practice designed to acclimate athletes to heat in July 2017.

The lawsuit says the full sun heat index on a synthetic turf field would have been up to 139 degrees, characterized as "extreme danger." The filing says the student was hospitalized after returning home, and diagnosed with exertional heat stroke.

A press release from attorney Lloyd Snook says school officials failed to provide a trainer, cold water, shade or rest breaks. The lawsuit says the student suffered permanent injury.

Albemarle County Public Schools hasn't commented.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.