FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Prosecutors say two leaders of a North Carolina drug dealing operation have been sentenced to life in prison without parole.



The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday 42-year-old Atoine Dewayne Miles of Dunn and 44-year-old Lemont Jerrone Webb of Godwin each received life sentences on drug trade charges.



U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. said 63-year-old Harry Miles Sr. of Dunn, was sentenced to five years and four months, plus three years of supervised release on money laundering charges.



The Fayetteville Observer reports law enforcement said the drug business operated night and day, seven days a week, from a mobile home and a camper just off Interstate 95 at Godwin.



A raid shut down the operation in June 2015. Of the 19 people arrested, only one was acquitted.

