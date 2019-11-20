The countdown is on! Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be here in no time.

But let's face it, those Black Friday deals can bring out the best - and worst - in shoppers. To help you avoid some of the doorbuster chaos, we're keeping a track of the top tech deals and steals of the season.

Instead of getting dad a tie this year for Christmas, perhaps he'd appreciate a big screen TV. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target seem to have the best Pre-Black Friday deals available in-store and online.

TVs:

Computers:

HP Pavillion/Best Buy





If you're in the market for a Windows all-in-one, this 23.8-inch desktop seems to have raving reviews online. Amazon Deal normally: $1349, now: $1073.14 - shop this deal

Cell Phones

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max - get up to $350 with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, with the trade-in of an iPhone - Best Buy - shop this deal



shop this deal iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max - get up to $100 with qualified activation and with the trade-in of an iPhone - Walmart - shop this deal

**All week long on First Coast News, we'll keep an eye on the top deals and steals for Black Friday 2019! These deals are subject to change based on store discretion, call ahead to make sure stores are still offering the deals**



























