An Amber Alert was issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Williams was last seen in her Brentwood area home in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight wearing pink and purple pajamas

She is 3-foot-tall and weighs 50 lbs.

More than 120 officers and personnel are searching for her in the Brentwood area

The search has expanded into the Southside at Paradise Island Apartments near Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road, near Interstate 95 where more than 60 officers are searching for Williams

A neighbor said Williams and her family moved to the Brentwood area from the Southside recently

The Southside apartment located in Paradise Island Apartments is a previous address for Williams

Florida Crime Stoppers is giving a $3,000 reward for anyone with info on where Taylor Williams may be

On day two of the search, police say Taylor Williams' mother has stopped cooperating after asking her about several inconsistencies in her statements

Below is the timeline of events in the search for her:

LIVE UPDATES OF SEARCH:

4:20 p.m.: Police said that most of Taylor Williams' extended family lives in Alabama, and JSO confirmed they are working with investigators in that state.

4 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that the mother of Taylor Rose Williams has stopped cooperating with them. Police are specifically asking anyone who has seen Taylor and Brianna Williams together in Jacksonville within the last six months to reach out to police.

Investigators are working with police agencies in Alabama, where Taylor Williams' extended family lives.

3:20 p.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be holding a news conference at police headquarters at 4 p.m. Thursday in reference to missing child, Taylor Williams

8:37 a.m. Florida Crime Stoppers tweets out that it is offering up to a $3,000 reward for any info on Taylor Williams' whereabouts. Call 1-866-845-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.

4:39 a.m. Large police presence are still seen at Paradise Island Apartments, the recent home of Taylor Williams. After police learned that this was their prior address, they sent more than 60 officers to search the area.





1:10 a.m. JSO vehicles remain parked at the Brentwood home of Taylor Williams. Several areas remain blocked off around Norwood Avenue and Brentwood Avenue as police continue the search.

Midnight: Day Two in the search for Taylor Williams begins. Police crews remain on the scene of both locations in the Brentwood area and Southside.

10 p.m. Police wrap up their search of a dumpster that was removed from the Paradise Island Apartment complex where Taylor Williams and her family used to live.

8:17 p.m. Police search a dumpster for any clues in the search for Taylor Williams.

8:01 p.m. Friends of the Williams family submit photos of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams and her mother Brianna Williams.

Photos of missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing Nov. 6, 2019. A photo of Taylor Williams with her mother, Brianna Williams, Taylor Williams, 5, was reported missing Nov. 6, 2019. Five-year-old Taylor Williams was reported missing on the morning of Nov. 6, 2019. Five-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was last seen at her home in Brentwood, according to police.

7:22 p.m. An ambulance is seen leaving the Paradise Island Apartments. JSO confirms 5-year-old Taylor Williams remains missing.

5:15 p.m. JSO says officers will continue to search throughout the night for Taylor Rose Williams.

"Taylor is the most important thing here right now," JSO Chief T. K. Waters said. "We are very concerned, but we are going to search and we will continue to search throughout the night in hopes of finding Taylor."

Waters says Taylor Williams' mother, Brianna Williams, is cooperating with police along with the child's entire family.

Waters also confirmed the search was extended to Southside Boulevard upon learning the child used to live in that area.

"We're not going to rule anything out," he said. "We will continue to look for Taylor because we want home Taylor home safely."

More than 120 officers are involved in the search in the Brentwood area alone and 64 officers out at the Southside apartments. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FBI, drone units, mounted units, air units and more are also involved in the search, according to Waters.

4:35 p.m. Police start to concentrate search closer to Ivy Street in the area of Taylor Williams' home.

3:46 p.m. Dive team members search a shallow pond in front of the Paradise Island Apartment complex.

3:26 p.m. Mother identified as Brianna Williams, confirmed to be a Petty Officer First Class who works in the NAS Jacksonville Tactical Operations Center, according to Kaylee Larocque at NAS Jacksonville.

3:21 p.m. A pair of boats arrive at the second location at Paradise Island Apartments. JSO hasn't confirmed if there will be a water search.

3:14 p.m. A tow truck pulls a car out of what neighbors say is the Williams' family's driveway. The towing company confirmed to First Coast News that the car is being taken to the sheriff's office. We are working to confirm who the car belongs to.

3:09 p.m. Residents from nearby areas are assisting in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

3:07 p.m. Paradise Island is a past address for Williams

2:18 p.m. A neighbor told First Coast News that Williams and her family just moved to the Brentwood area home in the 600 block of Ivy Street from the Southside

1 p.m. JFRD confirms its crews are assisting JSO at a Southside apartment complex. Crews are seen searching the woods.

12:12 p.m. JSO starts the hashtag #findtaylorwilliams

Around 11:30 a.m. FDLE sends out a statewide Amber Alert for Taylor Williams.

11:01 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews assist JSO in the search for Williams. Fire crews are calling it an Amber Alert, but FDLE still hasn't confirmed.

10:30 a.m. JSO holds a press conference, telling the public they upgraded the missing child alert to an Amber Alert. JSO says more than 100 officers and personnel are now assisting with the search for Williams. The search area also expanded.

FDLE hasn't officially issued an Amber Alert, yet.

Press conference below:

10 a.m. More resources and crews show up to search for Williams. Neighbors start handing out flyers for Williams.

9:31 a.m. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues a missing child alert for Williams.

8:51 a.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issues a BOLO alert for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. She was last seen near 600 Ivy Street around midnight.