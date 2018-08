PHOENIX - Those who knew, respected, watched and loved Sen. John McCain are preparing to start saying goodbye to him at remembrance services on Wednesday.

A memorial outside of the mortuary where the senator's body rests is a quiet reminder of a man best known for his power and intuition to break away from the political pack.

The senator passed at age 81. His 82nd birthday would've been today, Aug. 29. But an aggressive form of brain cancer took his life just days before.

Wednesday morning, McCain's body will be moved from A.L. Moore Grimshaw-Mortuary to the Arizona State Capitol to lie in state.

As Arizona mourns McCain's passing, dozens are pouring out into the community to share their stories of how he impacted them.

Although we've just been through a primary election, in which voters decided who they want to see run to fill the senate seat being left by Sen. Jeff Flake, it was McCain who easily became the talking point at the polls.

Susan Benjamin is one of many who remembered the late senator.

"But I think most people thought highly of John McCain," Benjamin said. "I disagreed with a lot about how he voted, but I certainly believe he was a patriot and full of integrity."

Outside of his family and community leaders, those who likely knew him best, is his congressional family. Sometimes they would spar over different bills and ideologies. But what we've heard also is how much respect there was for the senator in Washington.

That was very evident in an emotionally powerful interview with his political wingman, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"I cry for a man who had honor and always was willing to admit to his imperfection," Graham told NBC. "So to those that are striving as a young person, remember John McCain. He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful."

After McCain's body is moved from the mortuary to the old Arizona State Capitol building, he will lie in state for 24 hours. There will be a public viewing. It begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson and Adams streets will be closed between 15th and 19th avenues until the end of Wednesday's events. Those wishing to pay their respects can park at the State Fairgrounds where buses will take them to the Capitol. The buses will begin transporting guests at noon.

Other parking locations include several surface parking areas and parking garages around the Arizona State Capitol. Spaces are limited.

A map of authorized parking areas can be found here.

A McCain family spokesperson has said the Capitol doors will remain open as long as there are people in line preparing to honor the senator.

