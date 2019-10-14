NEW ORLEANS — City leaders delayed plans Saturday to bring down a pair of unstable construction cranes in a series of controlled explosions at the site of a partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans.

The planned explosion will now take place Sunday, no earlier than noon. No specific time has been set at this time.

The delay comes a week after the shocking collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday that was being built near a corner of the city's historic French Quarter.

The two cranes were badly damaged when the hotel's upper floors collapsed onto each other.

Three workers died in the disaster.

Officials had feared the cranes would come down on their own, possibly hitting nearby buildings or severely damaging underground gas and electric lines.

Experts, including engineers who worked on demolitions following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, were called in to try to come up with a plan to clear the site and prevent further injury and damage before the cranes fell on their own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.