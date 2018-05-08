HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — On Saturday, people from across Hampton worked to “Stuff the Bus.”

It's the second time a local State Farm agent held a school supply drive.

The whole thing happened at the Walmart on Cunningham Drive Saturday afternoon.

This was all to help thousands of families and children in Hampton start the next school year off on the right foot.

Mark Crump went to Hampton City Schools and he told us he feels like it's his responsibility to give back to his school.

“You know for me, my thought process is, that one of the last things a student should be is distracted by is not having school supplies,” Crump said.

They collected everything from backpacks to your everyday school supplies.

