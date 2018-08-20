A local man won big bucks and a big truck from a Virginia Lottery scratch-off!

Brian Stitz won the top prize from the Virginia Lottery's Ford Expedition Plus $100K Scratcher game. He was given the keys and the cash on Monday afternoon at the Cavalier Ford Lincoln in Chesapeake.

Stitz was able to share the good news with his fiance! The pair is getting married soon, so the win couldn't have happened at a better time.

The winning couple has decided to plan a road trip in the next couple months as a way to break in their brand new truck!

