SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk's Police Department thanked a Virginia Beach-based non-profit for supplying officer Salvo a custom fitted vest.

The newest Suffolk K9 was the last of the K9 to be equipped with a ballistic vest. The vest is used to keep the dogs safe while they perform their duties.

Spike's K9 Fund works to raising funds for the care of Working Dogs during their careers and providing a good life for them afterward.

