VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Two organization in Hampton Roads are trying to fill a semi-truck of supplies to take to victims in North Carolina.

Hampton Roads Helps, hosted by US106.1 and Atlantic Heating and Cooling is working to fill a semi-truck with supplies for those devastated by the storm.

Starting Friday, Sept. 14 to Monday, Sept. 14, the organization is asking canned fruit and veggies, canned meats and fish, canned beans and soup, cereal, oats and oatmeal, whole grain pasta and rice, peanut butter, hygiene items, household items, bottled water, and powdered milk donations.

Donations can be brought to 2866 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The truck will be set up at the OneLife Fitness, Walmart, Hobby Lobby Shopping center on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

To learn more about how to donate, click here.

