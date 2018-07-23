VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Several local organizations are participating in the newest viral dance challenge: the "In My Feelings" Challenge.

Last week, Downtown 757 went to Norfolk's Selden Market to test out their dance moves to the Billboard charts No. 1 song, "In My Feelings" by Drake.

The video was shared on Instagram on Wednesday:

A post shared by Downtown Norfolk (@downtown757) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

The video has over 1,500 views.

Virginia Beach's Parks and Recreation Department also accepted the challenge and recruited team members from the Fitness and Marketing teams to dance on the Mount Trashmore steps. They posted their video on Monday.

Their mascot, Barks and Rex, was also there to show off his wag... we mean swag.

The dancing challenge started with comedian Shiggy. He posted a video of himself dancing to the song, recently released on Drake's "Scorpion" double-album. That video has been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

13News Now even accepted the challenge.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC