VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents at Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay are living out their own piece of March Madness.

“We’re in the fearsome four right now,” said exercise coordinator Pam Clap.

More than 35 residents are taking part in a cycling competition that started with 101 other retirement communities nationwide.

Right now, the group representing Virginia Beach is one of only four teams remaining.

It’s an around-the-clock event based on total miles pedaled.

“Today we are doing really good,” said competitor Linda Creed.

Creed joined her husband at midnight Tuesday when the semifinals officially began. She returned to help the team rack up more miles after a short night of sleep.

If they’re able to advance, the championship round starts next week, but it’s not only about winning.

“It gives you longevity,” said competitor George Franklin.

You can track the group’s progress online throughout the entire competition.