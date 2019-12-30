NORFOLK, Va. — The recent string off anti-Semitic acts during Hanukkah are unsettling for leaders in the Jewish community like Ohef Sholom Temple Cantor Jennifer Rueben.



"When I think of things that could happen here, the first scenario that comes to mind is always a domestic attack, sadly,” Cantor Rueben said.



The shooting in Pittsburgh last year was her congregation’s wake up call.



They added cameras, alarms and other measures Cantor Rueben couldn't share, with grants from Homeland Security. They also have a partnership with the Norfolk Police Department and have officers on hand during services.



"We have a state-of-the-art security plan, 100 pages long plus,” Cantor Rueben said. “It really takes into account just about any scenario you can think of."



They share plans with other synagogues in the community.



"All of the temples in the area have pretty strong security and sadly we need it,” Cantor Rueben said.



Cantor Rueben said she never had to think like this in years past, and blames recent acts of hate on lack of kindness.



"We have to get back to a place where we can talk to each other,” Cantor Rueben said. “Where we can celebrate our differences rather than calling them out as being bad, or being wrong."



But, she said nothing could end their worship.



"We will never be without risk, but we are safe here,” Cantor Rueben said.