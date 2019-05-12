NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Mariners' Museum and Park announced Wednesday that it has received the largest individual gift in its almost 90-year history.

The Batten Foundation has committed $10 million to endow the Museum's signature access initiative - $1 admission. This gift will ensure the long-term sustainability of $1 Admission at the Museum.

The Mariners’ Museum said the $1 Admission initiative is core to the Museum’s mission:

“We connect people to the world’s waters, because that is how we are connected to one another.”

Access to the Museum and the stories told by its collection are key to the Museum’s strategy to execute on its mission. By lowering the barrier to entry to $1 per person, the Museum helps to clear the way for people of all backgrounds to find their connection to the world’s waters and, ultimately, to each other.

In August 2016, The Mariners’ Museum lowered admission to one dollar for the month. The experiment had a dramatic increase in the diversity of people visiting the Museum, in the number of kids present in the galleries, and overall visitation numbers. Due to the success and positive results, the Museum continued $1 Admission for each of the next two summers before permanently adopting the low entry fee in November of 2018.

The Museum has seen a 19 percent increase in overall visitation since the $1 Admission experiment began.

“Our Museum team is saying, through $1 Admission, that we are here to serve everyone in our community, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age, socioeconomic status - all of the ways in which we sometimes feel different than others. Simply put, we can all trace our heritage back to the water and that makes us all connected, unique together, as one human race," Howard Hoege, the Museum’s President and CEO, said.

While the Batten Foundation will make an initial $5 million contribution in 2020, the second $5 million will be on a matching basis. Once the Museum has raised an additional $5 million in other endowment gifts, the Batten Foundation will release the other half of the $10 million endowment.