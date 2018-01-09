SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) — Multiple agencies teamed up early Saturday morning to rescue 10 people after their boat overturned not far from the James River Bridge.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission got a call at 4:10 a.m. from Newport News dispatchers who told them 10 people were in the water just north of the James River Bridge on the Smithfield side.

Dispatchers later called and told the VMRC the exact location of the capsized boat which was north of the Pagan River off Morgarts Beach Road.

All 10 people were removed from the water before 5 a.m. Eight were rescued by a Newport News Fire boat and two were rescued by the Coast Guard.

All 10 people were taken ashore and were evaluated by the Isle of Wight Fire Department at Aberdeen pier. Two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor scrapes.

Virginia Marine Police charged the driver of the boat with boating under the influence and reckless operation of a watercraft.

