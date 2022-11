PPD Tweeted early Saturday morning that he was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. near the 2600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Portsmouth are looking for 12-year-old Jah-Que Newsome who the Portsmouth Police Department said was missing Saturday.

In a Tweet, PPD said the boy had last been seen Friday around 4 p.m. near the 2600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

PPD said he was wearing blue shorts and a polo green, blue, white, and yellow checkered board hoodie at that time.