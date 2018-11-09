13News Now is dedicated to keeping you and your loved ones safe throughout all of the stages of Hurricane Florence. That's why we have a back-up facility ready to be used should we need to evacuate.

The 13News Now disaster studios are in the Driver neighborhood of Suffolk. There is a set, weather center and control room to make sure we can always bring you the most up to date information in this storm.

13News Now management is, of course, constantly monitoring the situation at our Norfolk studios. We are keeping in touch with the Governor's Office, Virginia State Police and emergency managers to make sure we stay safe, while also making sure you're informed.

Our weather center has all the technology, tools and weather widgets our meteorologists use to forecast the storm for you.

We also have a mini-set for our anchors to plug in with their computers to get you everything you need to know.

Our control room is fully functional, so our directors and producers can run newscasts.

13News Now Director of Technology Keith O'Malley has been setting up for quite a bit of time now.

“This facility here is basically just a scaled down version of what we have in Norfolk,” he described. “We have all the same capabilities. It's just not quite as large.”

O’Malley and other 13News Now engineers have been testing equipment for days.

“We've brought our crews out here,” he said. “We've brought our producers, our talent out here, give them a chance to familiarize themselves with it, just to make sure we can broadcast to the public when we need to.”

We asked O’Malley to explain what is taken into consideration when making the decision to move to Suffolk.

“Past experience has shown that this is a really critical item to have in a disaster plan,” he added. “We've had stations that were affected greatly during a storm and we don't want that to happen. We're going to decide to move when we feel the flooding has reached a point where we can't stay where we're at. We're going to make sure our people's safety is most important.”

We have also put together mock-newscasts, so if we do need to make that transition from our Norfolk studios to Suffolk, we can do so smoothly and quickly. We are always going to bring you the latest information.

