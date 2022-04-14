13News Now Investigates: Portsmouth avoids recent Hampton Roads homicide surge

Portsmouth Police reported no homicides during the past six weeks. The rest of Hampton Roads had 30.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — March marked the first month without a homicide in Portsmouth in more than two years.

The recent relief came as killings have soared in other parts of Hampton Roads.

Portsmouth’s violent start to the year is well-documented. At one point in February, the city had the most homicides in all of Hampton Roads.

But Portsmouth Police went the past month and a half without reporting a murder. It's the city's longest break in brutality in more than two years.

This isn’t to say March and April have been trouble-free. But the 17 people shot since the last homicide 9on February 27) all survived, making this the city's longest stretch without a murder since November 2019.

Despite the recent improvement, violent crime in Portsmouth is still up 37%.

Police Chief Renado Prince addressed the tough year during a town hall last week. He pointed to new community policing efforts that could help build trust and accountability.