Oceanfront shootings: One year later

Ten people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on the night of March 26, 2021, including an innocent bystander whose murder remains unsolved.

Police have exhausted all leads and the right tip has yet to come in.

Deshayla was caught in a deadly crossfire in a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And lost in all that chaos is the answer to who killed the young woman.

“There were so many shell casings that we picked up that night,” Jerry said. “Who knows how many actual shooters there were. But there was a lot of people that was shooting. In my personal opinion, I think there were people shooting just to be shooting.”

Jerry was one of the first detectives on the scene. He thinks people were pulling out guns that night just to show off.

“She was walking down 19th Street,” said Virginia Beach Police Sgt. Andre Jerry, who noted it could have happened to anybody.

By the end of the night, 10 people were shot, including Deshayla Harris.

Police body cameras captured the chaos of that night. A fight turned into a shootout, which lead to another shootout blocks away. One officer was hit by a fleeing car, while another fatally shot a man later identified as Donovon Lynch .

“We're all walking around here, and there's a killer amongst us. We're not safe... who's safe? Because we don't know who it is,” she said.

Elisheba wonders how things can ever be normal after she had to bury her daughter last year and still doesn't know who to blame.

“Justice would be closure for me and my family. It would be the beginning of healing, trying to get back to normal, which I don't think we'll ever be normal again,” said Deshayla’s mother, Elisheba Harris.

The young woman was gunned down as an innocent bystander enjoying a night out in Virginia Beach.

Chapter 2 : Closing in on a killer

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate thinks his detectives could just be one tip away from solving the Deshayla Harris homicide.

“Someone is talking, it just hasn’t gotten to us yet,” Neudigate said.

The ATF and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are offering a combined $15,000 in reward money for the right information leading to an arrest.

“The money is great, but do it out of the goodness of your heart,” Neudigate said. “Get that off your chest, because you’re not going to be able to live with it for the rest of your life.”

The police chief and Deshayla's mother teamed up in their first interview together with this unified plea:

"It can't just be Ms. Harris. It can't just be the police department. These are community issues, and we need community assistance,” Neudigate said. "And we got to be in here together.”

Harris and Neudigate then held hands as she added: "I totally agree. It's not us against them. It's us together. We have to do it together now. There's no other way. I think we tried to go against them and it just didn't work, it didn't work. And I need this from the police department, I need this from the community.”

Just last week, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer announced plans for the "757 DeShayla Harris Youth Violence Task Force." But at that same meeting, City Council voted 9-2 against replacing a makeshift memorial on 19th Street with a permanent one.

Elisheba said it’s time to unite in finding her daughter’s gunman.

"It's not 'I'm against the city and they're against me,'" Elisheba said. "Somewhere in my heart, I feel like it will be a new beginning for Virginia Beach as well."