NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Criminal charges against a teenager had to be dropped in Newport News. Prosecutors and defense attorneys said it's because of a detective's "bad interrogation." The actions drawing scrutiny took place during a suspect interview. That suspect was a young teenager only in middle school.

In video obtained only by 13News Now, you don’t see anyone beaten. There are no bruises or broken bones as evidence of abuse. But lawyers argued and a judge agreed the interrogation was such a violation of the teen's rights, they had no choice but to throw out the evidence and drop the charges.

The teen and his mother wanted the public to see this video because they believe the community should know what sometimes happens in these situations.

14-year-old Gabrial was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering and stealing guns from a home in Newport News. He was brought into a small room at the police department and left twisting in handcuffs for almost an hour and a half.

Among the issues his public defender brought to us -- how quickly the detective goes over the teen's Miranda rights, how close the detective gets to the teen during the interrogation and how long he is in this room.

The video lasts almost seven and a half hours.

Only on 13News Now at 11p.m. on Thursday, January 31, hear from both the teen's attorney and the police chief about the concerns. Did this interrogation cross the line?