Tolls investigation reveals hundreds of millions in revenue, plus how many drivers pass through without paying

13News Now analyzed two years of toll reports between 2019 and 2021 to calculate how much money the Downtown and Midtown tunnels generate.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Airing Monday, November 8 at 6 p.m. - 13News Now Investigates shares a one-of-a-kind look at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, revealing both toll revenues and how many drivers could be passing through without paying each year.

Elizabeth River Crossings, a private company that operates the tunnels, has opted to not release this information in the past.

However, through a series of public records requests to other agencies, 13News Now received daily toll reports for the tunnels between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2021.

Investigative Reporter Evan Watson analyzed this data to produce the findings, which indicate Hampton Roads drivers may owe millions of dollars in unpaid tunnel tolls.