NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A grand jury has handed down indictments in the abuse and death case of an 11-year-old girl.

According to the Norfolk Clerk's Office, Latoya Smith and Demont Harris were indicted on felony homicide and child abuse/neglect charges in the death of Smith's daughter, Heaven Watkins.

Heaven was brutally beaten to death in May.

Smith's child abuse/neglect charge stems from incidents around Heaven's death, while Harris' child abuse/neglect charge is from a situation in February, when Heaven's hand was so badly burned, she needed skin grafts.

13News Now has also learned the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office intends to bring an additional charge against Harris to the November grand jury.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on October 17 for a plea hearing, while Harris is scheduled for a plea hearing on November 8. Suspects typically plead guilty at these hearings, although it will not be known if Smith or Harris intend to plead guilty until the day of.

