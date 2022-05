Some of the homes are in such dire disrepair that the city is putting them up for demolition.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads are buying homes and spending thousands of dollars on repairs only to find out they’re not the legal owner, a 13News Now investigation found.

At least two of those recently sold homes are now up for demolition after City inspectors discovered the properties in dire disrepair.

It’s a worst-case scenario that could leave the buyers broke and homeless.