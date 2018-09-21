HAMPTON ROADS (WVEC) — The new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia is giving Hampton Roads new resources.

Zach Terwilliger had his first-ever sit-down television interview in our area with 13News Now. He said he is now putting the focus of his office on the crimes you see in your neighborhoods every day.

On any given night, police are investigating violent crimes in Hampton Roads. Flashing lights of cruisers illuminate the night sky and crime scene tape litters the sidewalk. While the last U.S. Attorney came from a white-collar crime background, Zach Terwilliger is changing the direction.

“In the past, in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, a lot of energy was put on white collar crime,” he explained. “It's still important. We still care about the integrity of the markets and the rule of law. But right now, we have people dying in the streets from gun violence, from gang violence, as well as opioids.”

He believes federal authorities can provide a more regional scope to take on large-scale drug trafficking organizations. The new top federal prosecutor is also putting a spotlight specifically on our area.

“When I look at the numbers when I look at where we have a violent crime problem, I see that Tidewater is not getting the attention it deserves,” Terwilliger said. “I've met with all the police chiefs down here. We're partnering with them. We're providing more prosecutorial resources to them and they have my commitment.”

One of the cases he's now committed to grabbed headlines here for months. His office is prosecuting the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Ashanti Billie. That case was put on hold while Eric Brown is being treated for mental health issues. Some have said the process is taking too long to bring “justice for Ashanti.”

“My heart breaks for that family and I know that they want justice and closure, and this is dragging that out,” Terwilliger responded. “We have to do this the right way. Unfortunately, you cannot rush this.”

Terwilliger was officially confirmed by the Senate about three weeks ago, but he started doing this job in May. Since then, he's hired15 new prosecutors.

“Traditionally, a lot of times those resources would stay at you know, colloquially, headquarters in Alexandria or maybe in Richmond,” he added. “We have plussed up our numbers down here because this is an area where we're going to focus.”

