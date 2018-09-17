PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — 13News Now is uncovering more about how a “dire” staffing shortage is affecting safety at North Carolina's prisons. The high vacancy rate, which federal officials think contributed to a fatal escape attempt in October, still plagued Pasquotank prison when an inmate actually escaped months later.

Federal investigators reported the double-digit vacancy rate at Pasquotank led to "burnout, complacency, and taking of shortcuts."

Officer Justin Smith was the only officer guarding the Pasquotank sewing plant when the violence, which claimed his life, erupted in October. At that time, the prison was short 82 officers.

“It should've never happened,” Smith’s mother, Melanie Mathewson, reacted to the situation. “You can't have one person with 30-something deadly inmates.”

The facility again came into the spotlight in June. We've learned the prison was still short corrections officers when an inmate was able to break out of Pasquotank, almost eight months after Smith and three others were killed.

Devonta Respers slipped away from the minimum custody part of the prison on June 8th. He was on the loose for about two hours. Prison staff had to use dogs to find him.

The 25-year-old was serving time for assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer or employee, but still, he was able to break free.

Staffing numbers reveal throughout that month, there were 65 vacant corrections officer positions and another 18 officers on some sort of leave of absence.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety told 13News Now that Pasquotank is one of the places where hiring can be difficult and the state has increased its recruiting efforts. Officials are also focusing on retaining current officers.

Still, according to the new data, the vacancy numbers continue to fluctuate. That has Mathewson thinking about her son's co-workers left behind at Pasquotank.

“I want justice,” she added when her son’s name was inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. “I want justice for the four people that died. I want justice for the workers that are still there.”

We can't tell you exactly how many officers were working at the prison on any given day.

“Because there was a leave of absence, it doesn’t mean the position was left vacant,” Communications Officer Jerry Higgins wrote. “A correctional officer may have worked extra time filling in that position on a particular day. We do not have the resources available at this time to go through each employee and compute the number of days worked to give you an exact number.”

