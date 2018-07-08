VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney has asked for and been granted a special prosecutor to investigate suspicious signatures that appeared on a petition to get an independent congressional candidate on November's ballot.

13News Now examined the legitimacy of signatures on the petitions for Shaun Brown in the 2nd District Congressional race. One signature was of a man who had passed away months before his June 9, 2018 signature was made, while another is of a woman who has lived in Las Vegas for years.

The signatures in question had been collected by one of Rep. Scott Taylor's campaign staffers. More signatures gathered by Taylor's staff helped Brown to successfully get on November's ballot as an independent candidate.

The move is seen as an effort to split the Democratic vote in Virginia's 2nd District. Taylor is running against Democrat Elaine Luria, while Brown had been the district's Democratic candidate in 2016.

On Tuesday, Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle filed a request for the courts to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate if any election or forgery laws were violated.

A circuit court judge granted the request, appointing Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Donald R. Caldwell or his designee dot investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

