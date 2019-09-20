NORFOLK, Va. — Hospital bills can be tough to read and difficult to predict, so 13News Now Investigative Reporter Evan Watson asked local hospitals to provide a sample itemized bill to help examine the total costs Hampton Roads residents (and their insurance companies) face daily.

After months of back-and-forth discussions, 13News Now received bills showing typical charges for an uncomplicated childbirth in local hospitals, including common services, drugs, postpartum supplies, room and board and other associated costs.

The exercise led to a broader discussion about the challenges of hospital billing and the "avalanche of information" that most consumers find "impossible to navigate."

On Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 p.m., 13News Now will show the full story, which hospital systems participated in the investigation and how you can best prepare for those expected and unexpected hospital bills.