13News Now Vault: 'Toymeister' is your local place to find popular toys of the past

Toymeister is a great place to spend Black Friday if vintage toys are your thing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Black Friday is almost here, and it has us thinking about toys from the past.

Looking back, long before online shopping, there was nothing quite like going to the mall in the 70s, 80s, and 90s and staring at your wish-list items in storefronts.

The hottest toys vary by year.

In 1974, it was the Tonka Truck, Star Wars figures in 1977, Transformers dominating in 1984, Teddy Ruxpin in 1985, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1990, to name several.

Four decades later, there’s a place in Virginia Beach giving you a second chance to get those beloved, once hard-to-find toys.

“It’s a way for people to relive their childhood,” said Rick Womack of Toymeister.

Womack is the man behind the vintage mega-toy store at the Antique Mall in Virginia Beach.

His collection features almost a million new and old toys for sale.

The 15,000 square foot facility is the place to find rare Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie and Star Wars toys, and a whole lot more.

“I know there’s something for everyone out there,” said Womack.”

Some people just come by to browse, because it’s like a museum.