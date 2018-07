After 4 years at 13News Now, Meteorologist Iisha Scott is saying goodbye to the station. Sunday was her last day on the 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM news.

She'll be heading to our parent company's station in Charlotte, North Carolina, WCNC. Iisha's last day with us will be July 25 on 13News Now Daybreak.

© 2018 WVEC