Here are 13News Now's top 10 digital stories of 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — You've clicked to learn more about what's going on. You've clicked to have a laugh or read a heartwarming story. You've clicked to see people making change in your community.

Here at 13News Now, we're grateful that you choose our work. Let's take a look at the top 10 digital stories from the year, based on page views.

We're going to count them down. It's important to note that these stories are not ranked on what we deem to be newsworthiness or importance, but simply on the highest number of online readers.

This article took a look at some of the highlights of dozens of new pieces of legislation that passed in the commonwealth on July 1, 2022.

From increasing the theft of catalytic converters to a class 6 felony, to allowing police departments -- including local agencies and university departments -- to use facial recognition technology for "certain authorized uses," our readers wanted to know what types of changes these laws could make in their lives.

For many Virginia Beach residents, Pembroke Mall held some of their favorite stores and fond memories.

So, it was an understandably big deal when it was announced that a large part of the building would be demolished to make way for new apartments, a senior living facility and a hotel.

This article in April took a look at the aftermath of the farewell process for many retailers who relocated back in January. It also took a look at the estimated cost of the new changes.

This article was part of a Halloween-time series that digital content producer and reporter Brenna McIntosh created. The series investigated several locations across the region that have had reported "paranormal activity."

According to the article, more than 600 paranormal investigators have visited the home, some even catching ghostly figures on camera.

The oldest section of the house was built in 1735, and was once the Princess Anne Courthouse. The house you see today was built in 1830 by George and Elizabeth McIntosh (no relation to Brenna).

It's said that the spirits here are quite friendly.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is always up to something fantastic in the world of conservation. Thankfully, this year was no exception.

To kick off 2022, a spotted eagle ray gave birth to two pups, a significant milestone for a species considered close to endangerment.

Spotted eagle ray reproduction is exceedingly rare, and the typical gestation period can be from six to 13 months. On top of that, worldwide populations are declining, according to Oceana.

As the search for Codi continues, our initial story on his reported disappearance from January 31, 2022, makes our top 10 list. At the time of this article's publication, Codi has still not been found.

Since this piece, Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, has been arrested and faces 30 child neglect charges that are unrelated to Codi's disappearance. His trial is set to begin in January 2022, nearly one year after he reported his son missing. 28 of those charges are felonies.

If you know anything about where Codi may be, please contact the Hampton Police Division.

A gunman killed seven people, including himself, and hurt several others in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on November 23.

During the investigation in the aftermath, the Chesapeake Police Department said investigators found a manifesto on the suspect's phone that outlined a possible motive for the shooting.

The disturbing details are hard to read, but we shared the note in its entirety for transparency and community closure.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and their families.

A third-party rescue dropped off three adult huskies and one puppy at the Norfolk SPCA in July. The dogs reportedly came from a backyard breeder in North Carolina.

The dogs were in terrible health conditions upon arrival. While workers were doing everything they could to rehabilitate the dogs, medical expenses were expected to cost $5,000 to $7,000 per husky.

Chesapeake residents Lennon, Lily, and Logan Smith held a lemonade stand to raise funds for the hurt pups.

According to the kids' mom, Randi Smith, the three kids went out on bike and foot, handing out more than 100 flyers.

This is one cute, heartwarming story.

This was actually the dashcam video that was associated with the original story: Bystander hurt during traffic shooting in Virginia Beach, 2 suspects in custody.

The June incident all played out in the middle of traffic, near a busy intersection off Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The two suspects were firing at another car, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) news release.

Police said a nearby officer conducting an unrelated traffic stop rushed in to intervene. The pair was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm capable of holding more than 20 rounds of ammunition.

The Outer Banks's first colt of the 2022 season, Charlie, unexpectedly passed away in April.

He was less than a month old. Each year, the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Outer Banks start giving birth to their babies in the early springtime.

As of May, The Corolla Wild Horse Fund had recorded the birth of six foals.

Our top digital story originated from when U.S. News & World Report named two Virginia cities as some of the best places to live in the United States back in May.

Richmond was ranked 57th, and Virginia Beach was ranked 106th.

The list analyzed and ranked the 150 most populous metro areas based on desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration, using a 1 to 10 scale.

Some other cities near Virginia that made the list include Washington, D.C. (No. 19), Charlotte, North Carolina (No. 30) and Baltimore, Maryland (No. 84).