PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth dispatchers tell us a shooting on Columbus Avenue Thursday evening landed a teenager in the hospital.

Police tell us they were called to the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a 14-year-old who had been shot in the hand. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital. Investigators believe the shooting took place near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or what led up to the shooting.