CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — UPDATE: Ferah Brashear, a 15-year-old with autism was found safe by Chesapeake police at the Chesapeake Square Mall.

Have you seen Ferah Brashear?

Chesapeake police are looking for the 15-year-old with autism. Ferah is from the Lake Shore neighborhood off of Jolliff Road in Chesapeake. She was last seen at the intersection of Ellen Lane and Askew Road around noon on Wednesday.

She has brown hair, and is about 5'8" tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Ferah was last seen wearing a camo hoodie and black leggings.

Police believe she is on foot in the area. Anyone who sees Ferah is asked to contact police.

