16-year-old pilot flies medical supplies to rural hospitals

TJ Kim doesn’t yet have his driver’s license, but he’s been flying across Virginia delivering medical supplies to rural hospitals in need.
In this March 27, 2020 photo provided by Thomas Kim, TJ Kim, 16, loads medical supplies into a plane in Leesburg, Va., before flying to a hospital in Luray. Kim began delivering donated medical supplies to rural hospitals in need after realizing his flight training could be put to good use during the coronavirus pandemic. (Thomas Kim via AP)

MCLEAN, Va. — TJ Kim doesn’t yet have his driver’s license, but he’s been flying across Virginia delivering medical supplies to rural hospitals in need. 

Kim is 16 years old and a sophomore at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. 

He's turned his weekly flight lessons into relief missions where he’s delivering gloves, masks, gowns and other equipment to small hospitals. 

His most recent flight delivered thousands of gloves, shoe covers masks and gowns to a rural hospital near Winchester. 

TJ hopes to become a Navy pilot. He says the flights give him a great way to continue his flight training while serving the community.

