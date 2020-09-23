17-year-old boy severely injured in Norfolk shooting

Police say the teenager has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the Young Terrace community of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent a teenager in the hospital Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

When they got there, they found the 17-year-old boy with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.