17-year-old boy severely injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent a teenager in the hospital Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries.
Around 1:10 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.
When they got there, they found the 17-year-old boy with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Medics rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
Police haven't released any more details or identified any possible suspects at this time.