Franklin police looking for missing teenager

Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was last seen in the area of Berkley Court Apartments, which is on Cameron Street.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department said officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Thursday.

Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was dropped off in the area of Berkley Court Apartments, which is on Cameron Street, that day around 3:30 p.m. His family members were the last to see him.

Everette was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and blue Jordan shoes. Police say he has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about where Everette is located can call the police department at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.