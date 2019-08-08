VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 17th Annual Wine, Women & Fishing ladies only charity billfish tournament hopes to reel in funds in the fight against breast cancer.

The festivities take sail on August 17 and August 18. If you're not up for fishing, you can enjoy refreshments while cheering on the decorated boats as they pull into the weighing station.

The event will conclude with an awards banquet and party where you can enjoy wine and bourbon tastings, cocktails, and more!

To date, Wine, Women & Fishing has raised $ $750,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

On Saturday, August 17 at 5 p.m. there will be a registered party.

On Sunday, there's fishing, a dock party, then dinner and dancing!

Over 200 women are expected to participate in over 40 boats.

Tickets for the event are $75 in advance or $85 at the door.

To learn more about the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation philanthropic efforts and for more information about Wine, Women & Fishing, please visit www.cbwc.org.