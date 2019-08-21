NORFOLK, Va. — Local officials and law enforcement are showing their support on Wednesday for Virginia’s 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign.

The campaign focuses on the increased visibility of law enforcement on Virginia roads to combat alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities. During the Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, partners are mobilizing across the Commonwealth to arrest drunk drivers and save lives.

In addition to the high visibility enforcement and anti-drunk driving efforts, there will be an ad campaign to remind Virginians to act responsibly and find a safe ride home.

This statewide traffic safety campaign begins just ahead of the end of the summer holiday, Labor Day. That's when drunk driving is the cause of nearly half of the crashes that kill young drivers, and continues through 2019.

A press conference was held Wednesday ay the Norfolk Police Department Third Precinct to announce the heightened DUI enforcement efforts in the Hampton Roads area.

Speakers at the event included Colin Stolle, Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney; Danny Buie, Major Suffolk Police; John Saunders, Director of Highway Safety for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles; Kurt Erickson, President, Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).

