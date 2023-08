According to Virginia State Police, a private helicopter carrying two people crashed around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a helicopter crash that left two people injured in Surry County on Saturday.

A private helicopter crashed into a wooded area near White Marsh Road around 12:45 p.m. It was a Hughes 369 Delta operated by Haverfield Aviation.

The two occupants were brought to the hospital with injuries, but they are expected to survive.