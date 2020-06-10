20-year-old woman dies in crash on interstate in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — State police investigated a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-64 Tuesday morning.
Authorities responded to the crash on I-64 at mile marker 228 shortly before 9:45 a.m.
The 20-year-old female driver was dead at the scene.
Investigators learned that the driver was traveling eastbound when she lost control of her car, ran off the road and hit a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died instantly.
Her identity hasn't been released at this time. Police have yet to identify her next of kin.
No other details were released.