20-year-old woman dies in crash on interstate in James City County

State police say the woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died instantly.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — State police investigated a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-64 Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the crash on I-64 at mile marker 228 shortly before 9:45 a.m.

The 20-year-old female driver was dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the driver was traveling eastbound when she lost control of her car, ran off the road and hit a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died instantly.

Her identity hasn't been released at this time. Police have yet to identify her next of kin.