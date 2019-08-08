NORFOLK, Virginia — A historic home in the Freemason neighborhood in Norfolk is damaged after a tree fell on it Sunday night's storm.

A 200-year-old oak tree fell onto the Hunter House Victorian Museum and damaged the roof.

Jackie Spainhour, the museum's director, said lightning sliced through the tree.

“My staff and I were all kind of in shock,” said Spainhour. “This house has been standing since 1894. We've never had any issues with the garden, all the hurricanes, we've never had any real damage.”



Wednesday night’s storm was another threat to the historic home. Spainhour and her team laid down tarps to prevent water from leaking into the home.



“My first thought was, I really hope there’s nothing wrong with our roof because everything in the archives is in that space,” said Spainhour.

On Thursday, she was eager to find out if the archives were safe. She was waiting to get the clear to enter the house to inspect it.

Jane Cabana, a woman who works in the neighborhood, was surprised to learn the house was damaged.

“That’s a terrible thing because the Hunter House is just a part of our neighborhood. It's a historical facility and I’m sorry to hear that. I hope they fix it soon,” said Cabana.

Spainhour said crews will inspect the fallen oak tree on Friday. She’s still not sure if the tree will need to be completely removed.

“We were heartbroken because we were afraid we may lose our tree,” said Spainhour. “To everyone else, it seems like it’s just an old tree, but this tree was really important to Eloise Hunter who left this house as a museum. She actually left instructions in her will and how she wanted us to take care of them.”

Spainhour has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the repairs. Insurance will not cover the full cost of the home’s damage.

The Hunter House is a non-profit, completely run by only three people.

The damage forced the museum to close until at least August 13th. The shut-down comes during peak tourist season.