VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over 8,000 students attended the 2019 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest field trip on Friday.

Over 5,600 fifth grade students from Virginia Beach, Virginia, 1,500 fifth grade students from Chesapeake, Virginia, and students from other areas were welcomed a day before the air show officially opened to the public to attend the show’s annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Lab Learning Day.

During the trip, some of the exhibits included Code Ninja, Navy Heritage Command, Submarine Forces, robot races, slime making, virtual-reality flight simulation, 3D printing, aluminum shipbuilding, electrical engineering, as well as an interactive dive tank with submerged U.S. Navy divers and explosive ordnance technicians playing tic-tac-toe and writing messages to kids through the tank glass.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by students of Guido de Brès School and the Attraction Park Walibi Holland (both Netherlands), in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands in 2013.

According to Dr. Aaron Spence, Superintendent, Virginia Beach City Public Schools, "One of the best things about being a fifth grader in Virginia Beach is this amazing opportunity to get hands-on, real-world STEM experience from the men and women who live it every single day. We are so grateful to our partners at NAS Oceana for making this experience happen for our young learners again this year."

The 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show is planned, set up and performed by Naval Air Station Oceana personnel and requires the skills and knowledge of all Sailors stationed there. Thousands of hours are spent in making this the Navy's largest public outreach event.

PHOTOS: NAS Oceana Air Show STEM field trip
190920-N-OC333-022 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Students attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day watch a demonstration at a STEM exhibit. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
190921-N-AD372-031 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) A flight demonstration team flies in formation during the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
190920-N-OC333-021 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Cmdr. Bryan Roberts, assigned to Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, instructs a student attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day as he flies a flight simulator. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
190920-N-OC333-013 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Electronic's Technician 3rd Class Terrein Alejandre, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 2, shows a student attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day a M240B crew-served machine gun. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
190921-N-AD372-063 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Attendees observe the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron maneuver during the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
190921-N-AD372-003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Honorary Colonel Cliff Davis, attached to the Commemorative Air Force, provides a tour of a single engine torpedo bomber on display at the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
190921-N-AD372-014 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) The jet powered demonstration truck 'Shockwave' provides a demonstration during the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
190921-N-AD372-071 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Squadron fly in formation above NAS Oceana during the 2019 Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
190921-N-AD372-039 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Two F/A-18 Super Hornet Strike Fighters refuel during a fly over at the NAS Ocean Air Show. The 2019 The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)