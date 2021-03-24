2021 is the worst year for roadside litter in North Carolina

So far in 2021, NCDOT has collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from our roadways. That's a new record, and the year isn't even over yet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina setting a trashy record. 2021 is the worst year for roadside litter we've ever seen. And it's going to take all of us to help clean it up.

Why is North Carolina seeing an infestation of litterbugs?

Let's connect the dots.

So far in 2021, NCDOT has collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from our roadways. That's a new record, and the year isn't even over yet.

That trash is not just an eyesore, it's also expensive to clean up. The state has spent nearly $16 million picking up litter this year.

So Why do people litter in the first place?

Psychologists say most litter happens when no one is watching because people think there won't be consequences. And litterbugs are more likely to strike in places that are already covered in trash.

So how can you help keep the roads clean? Of course, the obvious answer is don't litter. You can also join the state's Adopt a Highway program where volunteers pledge to clean up sections of a highway at least four times a year.

And if you see a litterbug on the loose, you can actually report them. NCDOT has a Swat A Litter Bug App to track down the worst offenders.

