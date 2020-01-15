104-year-old woman, living on her own, has been knitting for over a century

Dorthea Brown was born in Nova Scotia in 1915. Her mother taught her to knit when she was just 4 years-old.

Thursday nights are busy at Dorthea Brown's home in Lewiston. A half a dozen women let themselves into the 104-year-old's white farmhouse and weave there way past the kitchen and bedrooms into her back living room.

Dottie, as her friends call her, usually goes to bed early but on Thursdays, she makes an exception, to stay up late with her "girls" who she says are worth it.

"They all have their own seats. Don't let anybody else sit there," Dottie jokes as she introduces her knitting group.

Dottie was born in the small village of Upper Northfield in Nova Scotia. She lived in a grandparents' home, lit with kerosene lamps, with her parents and her fathers' brothers. Dottie was an only child who says her only friend was a lamb her father gave her when she was just 5-years-old and charged her with caring for it.

Dottie's grandfather was a cobbler and would make her shoes. Unfortunately, they were "hideous". Dottie would walk down the lane in her ugly shoes and slip them off when her house was out of view. She preferred going to school in her bare feet rather than wearing her "horrible" shoes. Her grandfather found her out and she was sent to the woodshed which is why she advises parents, "spare the rod, spoil the child," she says while giggling.

In 1935, Dottie married Mainer George Brown who her parents had introduced her to.

"What did you think when you met him?" I ask.

"He was a hick. Oh, a hillbilly hick. He was! But he got better," Dottie says through laughter. The couple had two sons and were married for one month shy of 60 years when George passed away. Goerge had wanted to move to the Lewiston home were Dottie still lives but she refused because there was no toilet, only a privy.

"I said to my husband I will not go up there until there is a bathroom and he said there is no place to put one. I said you find one or go by yourself. He found one."

Dottie has been living for the last two decades on her own in her Lewiston home - with a bathroom - in large part because of the help and support from her family, neighbors and the women of 'Sit and Knit'.

Her fellow knitters pick her up for church, take her trash to their home so she doesn't have to bring a trash can to the curb and they call her "all the time." Dottie says her neighbors and other friends take her grocery shopping, help her balance her checkbook and help her out around the house.

The only complaint that the knitters have of Dottie is that she is stubborn. Recently she got stuck in her sink when the 4'11" great-great-grandmother climbed a step ladder to clean her curtains and couldn't find the step when she was coming back down.

"I was in there for quite a while," Dottie says matter of factly.

Fellow knitter Rachel now washes Dottie's curtains.

Among the laughter and busy fingers at 'Sit and Knit' one would never know the group was organized with a set of rules.

"There will be no gossip, we won’t talk church and we will have prayer at the table when we have our refreshment and if they want to come under those conditions fine. And it's worked out beautifully," Dottie explains.

And the women don't just knit together. When Dottie was 100 a few of them snowshoed across Porter Lake in New Vineyard. Every year Dottie is in the Moxie Parade in Lewiston. She used to ride a tandem bike with her pastor but for the last two years she has given up the bike riding.

"I have a lovely bike in the barn but I have been declared beheaded if I take it out," Dottie says her son says she is not to ride a bike anymore.

Some of the women in 'Sit and Knit' drive an hour to spend time in Dottie's warm living room every week but they say she is worth it.

"She’s just truly an amazing person," says fellow knitter Sandy Wood. "I just pray that she has many more years to enjoy."

"I’m well blessed," says Dottie of her friends.