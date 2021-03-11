New I-264 off-ramp at Witchduck Road causing confusion for drivers

Drivers told 13News Now that they didn't know the old ramp closed, so they missed the new ramp and had to take a detour to get to their destination.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A construction project is underway near the Witchduck Road exit, and leaders from the Virginia Department of Transportation said the price tag for this project is almost $195 million.

“This is Phase 2 of the I-64/I-264 interchange improvements project,” said VDOT Senior Communications Specialist Jordan-Ashley Walker.

Walker said the project was designed to make a safer commute with less congestion. She said Interstate the I-64/264 interchange is one of the largest in Hampton Roads.

Drivers said the roadwork is taking longer than they expected.

“It’s crazy and it is taking way way too long,” said Hampton Roads resident Steve Brown.

VDOT leaders say crews are making progress. They've added a flyover and roundabouts to make the area less congested.

“We opened a new off-ramp from I-264 East to Witchduck Road on Monday,” Walker said.

But some drivers say they are confused because crews closed the old Witchduck off-ramp. While leaders added extra signage, people said they’re still missing the new exit.

“We understand that this is a new traffic pattern for motorists, particularly if they have been traveling this interchange for many years,” Walker said. “They need to understand that when they are traveling and working to exit off Witchduck Road, they need to exit early and exit soon.”

Drivers say they’re ready for this construction project to be done and that they hope that once it is finished it makes their commute safer and faster.

“I’m not sure if it's helping out the congestion. That's the unfortunate part so, but we’ll see when it gets done,” Brown said.