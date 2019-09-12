WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The 30th annual Elegant Culinary Affaire in Williamsburg is around the corner.

The event on January 26, 2020, will be held at the Kingsmill Resort this year at 5 p.m. This year's theme is "The Great Gatsby."

Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg are hosting the annual event that starts with a champagne reception followed by a five-star dinner paired with fine wines.

New this year, in honor of the three decades of event history, the event will have a guest emcee, a “Speakeasy” for our event founders, and top sponsors and many other fantastic surprises throughout the evening.

If someone hasn't reserved a sponsorship or seat, be sure to do so now. The tickets for the event usually sell out quickly.

Click here to purchase a sponsorship.