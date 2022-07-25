Route 58 crash leaves 2 dead in Southampton County

Two men from North Carolina died in the crash, according to VSP.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Two people died after a four-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Southampton County Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 at around 11:30 a.m.

VSP said the driver of a tractor-trailer, Stephen McNeil, was driving at the posted speed limit when he approached traffic and struck a dump truck.

Upon collision, the tractor-trailer struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the dump truck was pushed into another tractor trailer. Both the dump truck and the tractor-trailer caught fire.

McNeil, 70, of Monroe, NC, died upon impact. His front seat passenger, 57-year-old Bobby Nicholson, also of Monroe, NC, was ejected from the tractor-trailer and died upon impact.