Route 58 crash leaves 2 dead in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Two people died after a four-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Southampton County Monday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 at around 11:30 a.m.
VSP said the driver of a tractor-trailer, Stephen McNeil, was driving at the posted speed limit when he approached traffic and struck a dump truck.
Upon collision, the tractor-trailer struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the dump truck was pushed into another tractor trailer. Both the dump truck and the tractor-trailer caught fire.
McNeil, 70, of Monroe, NC, died upon impact. His front seat passenger, 57-year-old Bobby Nicholson, also of Monroe, NC, was ejected from the tractor-trailer and died upon impact.
The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southampton Hospital. The driver of the Malibu suffered minor injuries and the driver of the second tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries. VSP said alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.