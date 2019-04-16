SUFFOLK, Va. — Someone could be missing out on a $50,000 prize!

A Powerball ticket won in the October 20 drawing, and no one has come to claim the prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will be worthless at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

The Virginia Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the Speedway located at 1555 Holland Road in Suffolk. The winning numbers were 16-54-57-62-69, and the Powerball number was 23. The lottery ticket matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number.

By law, unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which is used for school construction and technology upgrades.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately at 757-825-7800 or present the winning ticket at the Virginia Lottery’s Hampton Roads Customer Service Center at 2306-2308 West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.